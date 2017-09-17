Dolphins have made multiple attempts to trade for Seahawks star Richard Sherman

The Seahawks were transparent in their openness to trading perennial Pro Bowl corner Richard Sherman this offseason -- a proposition that is no longer on the table -- and engaged in conversations with several clubs about that prospect. The Dolphins had considerable interest in Sherman, league sources said, and made attempts to land him both back early in the free-agency signing period (March) and as recently as last month.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase is among those who think very highly of Sherman's ability, and upgrading the defense was, and still is, a priority for the Dolphins. Miami reached the postseason in Gase's first season at the helm despite a defense that ranked 29th in yards allowed per game and 19th in points allowed.

While the Dolphins' approaches regarding Sherman did not evolve into deeper trade talks, and none of them spurred longer negotiations, they did make multiple offers for the corner, who is viewed as someone who could significantly upgrade their secondary.

Sherman and the Seahawks handled his situation with aplomb, and there have been no issues with him re-integrating to the team despite being shopped this offseason. The Seahawks have not reached out to other teams about him in quite some time, and he's long since off the trade market now.

The Dolphins had interest in Browns corner Joe Haden when Cleveland shopped him last month, and Miami could remain active in the corner market ahead of October's trade deadline should a struggling team be seeking to move salary.