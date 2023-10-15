The AFC East's first-place team is expected to get two key players back sooner rather than later. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who underwent knee surgery in July, is ahead of schedule on his recovery and is planning to play sometime next month, according to ESPN. Running back De'Von Achane, who was taking the league by storm prior to last week's injury, is expected to be activated from injured reserve as soon as he is eligible to return, per ESPN.

Ramsey, acquired in a trade with the Rams this past offseason, has yet to play a snap for the Dolphins after injuring his meniscus early in training camp. When healthy, Ramsey has proven to be arguably the NFL's top cornerback. He's a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro who played an integral role on the Rams' 2021 championship season.

A third-round pick in April's draft, Achane is averaging a whopping 12.1 yards per carry this season. During last week's win over the Giants, the former Texans A&M standout became the first player in the Super Bowl era to score seven touchdowns in his first four career games, according to NFL research. Achane was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury during last week's 31-16 win over New York.

De'Von Achane MIA • RB • #28 Att 38 Yds 460 TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

Miami enters Sunday's game against the winless Carolina Panthers with a 4-1 record. The Dolphins' success so far has been predicated by an offense that is already being compared with some of the best units over the past half century.