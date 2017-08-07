Dolphins' Jarvis Landry reportedly being investigated for battery

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been angling for a new contract this offseason, but hasn't yet received one. He's an important player for their offense heading into the final year of his rookie deal, so it seemed somewhat odd that the team hadn't even opened discussions with him on a potential new deal.

Now, we might know why. Landry has been under investigation for battery this offseason, according to a report from Andy Slater.

SLATER SCOOP: Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry under investigation for battery. Exclusive details - https://t.co/YcDWOBV2Mg pic.twitter.com/G3xW3IKd2q — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 7, 2017

The alleged incident took place in a Fort Lauderdale apartment earlier this year, multiple sources say. It involves Landry's girlfriend. She has not been cooperating with authorities, sources say. After deciding to not drop the case, the Fort Lauderdale police department forwarded it to the Broward County State Attorney's Office.

The report was later confirmed by several other reporters.

#Dolphins coach Adam Gase says Jarvis Landry is under investigation. I'm told it's a situation with the mother of his child & team has known — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2017 When the situation arose months ago, police came & looked into it. Did not prosecute. Jarvis Landry cooperated & provided info to #Dolphins — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2017

There's not much information out there about this situation at this time, and with a decision on charges not expected this week, it has the potential to linger over Dolphins camp for a while longer.

Whether Landry is ultimately charged or not, you can be sure the NFL will conduct its own investigation into the allegations, which could potentially lead to a suspension. The league can take a while with these types of things, though. Ezekiel Elliott has been under investigation for alleged domestic violence for well over a year and the NFL has still yet to issue a decision in his case.