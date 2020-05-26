Dolphins open to starting Tua Tagovailoa at some point in his rookie season, per report

Even following the 2020 draft where the Dolphins selected Tua Tagovailoa No. 5 overall, the Alabama product remains one of the more polarizing players entering the league this year. Of course, the intrigue really stems from his devastating hip injury during his final season at Alabama last year and how the Dolphins will bring him along. He's checked off every box in his recovery to this point, but the question still remains if we'll actually see the young quarterback at any point during the regular season.

There is a school of thought that suggests Tagovailoa undergo a redshirt year in 2020, learn the Dolphins system behind veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, be even further removed from that hip injury, and come back in 2021 as the bonafide starter and ready to roll. Folks point to the likes of Patrick Mahomes, who started just one game his rookie season, as an example of that type of blueprint working out.

However, there's also something to said for kicking the bird out of the nest and forcing him to fly. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins aren't opposed to playing Tagovailoa this season if he earns the opportunity at some point. Jackson highlights that Ryan Fitzpatrick is near a virtual lock to begin the season as the starter due to his experience in offensive coordinator Chan Gailey's system and the fact that Tagovailoa may not get the normal on-field work with Miami prior to the start of the season due to the current COVID-19 pandemic throwing a wrench into the offseason workouts. Still, the Dolphins aren't closing the door on seeing Tagovailoa at some point in 2020.

While you may look at that report and say "No kidding," the Dolphins do need to tread a bit more carefully with Tagovailoa, who did have an injury history that goes beyond that hip injury in college. They invested a top-tier draft selection on him and putting that asset out there prematurely could prove to be disastrous from not only a potential injury situation, but a confidence standpoint as well. If Miami puts him on the field without the proper amount of preparation, you could ruin a prospect before even getting the training wheels off. On the flip side, you also don't want him to miss out on the valuable in-game experience that will be key to his development.

That's the balancing act the Dolphins are currently weighing. Fitzpatrick started 13 games for Miami last season and kept them respectable. He'll likely be handed the starting role to begin the year once again, but depending upon how fast Tagovailoa develops in the system, Fitzpatrick may only have that job for a few weeks before the Dolphins unwrap their newest weapon under center.