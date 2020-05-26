Dolphins open to starting Tua Tagovailoa at some point in his rookie season, per report
Miami drafted Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick
Even following the 2020 draft where the Dolphins selected Tua Tagovailoa No. 5 overall, the Alabama product remains one of the more polarizing players entering the league this year. Of course, the intrigue really stems from his devastating hip injury during his final season at Alabama last year and how the Dolphins will bring him along. He's checked off every box in his recovery to this point, but the question still remains if we'll actually see the young quarterback at any point during the regular season.
There is a school of thought that suggests Tagovailoa undergo a redshirt year in 2020, learn the Dolphins system behind veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, be even further removed from that hip injury, and come back in 2021 as the bonafide starter and ready to roll. Folks point to the likes of Patrick Mahomes, who started just one game his rookie season, as an example of that type of blueprint working out.
However, there's also something to said for kicking the bird out of the nest and forcing him to fly. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins aren't opposed to playing Tagovailoa this season if he earns the opportunity at some point. Jackson highlights that Ryan Fitzpatrick is near a virtual lock to begin the season as the starter due to his experience in offensive coordinator Chan Gailey's system and the fact that Tagovailoa may not get the normal on-field work with Miami prior to the start of the season due to the current COVID-19 pandemic throwing a wrench into the offseason workouts. Still, the Dolphins aren't closing the door on seeing Tagovailoa at some point in 2020.
While you may look at that report and say "No kidding," the Dolphins do need to tread a bit more carefully with Tagovailoa, who did have an injury history that goes beyond that hip injury in college. They invested a top-tier draft selection on him and putting that asset out there prematurely could prove to be disastrous from not only a potential injury situation, but a confidence standpoint as well. If Miami puts him on the field without the proper amount of preparation, you could ruin a prospect before even getting the training wheels off. On the flip side, you also don't want him to miss out on the valuable in-game experience that will be key to his development.
That's the balancing act the Dolphins are currently weighing. Fitzpatrick started 13 games for Miami last season and kept them respectable. He'll likely be handed the starting role to begin the year once again, but depending upon how fast Tagovailoa develops in the system, Fitzpatrick may only have that job for a few weeks before the Dolphins unwrap their newest weapon under center.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Chargers 2020 season prediction
Here's how we see Los Angeles' 2020 season going down
-
49ers schedule: Game-by-game prediction
Predicting every game on the 49ers' 2020 schedule
-
Eagles have one advantage in NFC East
The Eagles apparently have one main advantage over the rest of the NFC East right now
-
How Dwayne Haskins can take next step
A full examination of Haskins' game and what he and the Redskins must do in 2020
-
Owner: 'Definitely' to be an NFL season
This is a huge vote of confidence for the 2020 NFL season
-
Rams 2020 schedule predictions, more
Now a full season removed from the Super Bowl, the Rams will again struggle to return
-
2020 NFL Schedule: Live updates, leaks
Here's the perfect way to keep track of all your schedule leaks and updates in one place
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft wraps up on Saturday
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game