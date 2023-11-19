A day after his anticipated return from injured reserve, Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane exited Sunday's Week 11 game against the Raiders with a knee injury. He was quickly ruled questionable to return after going down in the first quarter.

Achane managed just two touches against Las Vegas before walking to the sidelines with a limp, appearing to aggravate a knee issue on a short carry roughly nine minutes into Sunday's contest. He received attention from trainers before walking to the locker room under his own power, requiring Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed to headline Miami's backfield.

De'Von Achane MIA • RB • #28 Att 38 Yds 460 TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

Achane, who starred alongside Mostert early in his 2023 rookie season, was just activated from IR on Saturday. He had missed the Dolphins' previous four games while recovering from a knee issue. Coach Mike McDaniel had told reporters Achane's injury was "more of a sprain" than a ligament tear, with Miami wanting to "err on the side of caution," via ESPN.

One of the chief concerns about Achane coming into the 2023 draft was the running back's size (5-foot-9, 188 pounds) and durability. A shoulder injury also limited him to open the season. But he was one of the top playmakers on Miami's explosive offense once active, averaging 12.1 yards per carry with more than 500 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in his first four games.