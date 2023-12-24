Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is having by far the best season of his career. His 20 scrimmage touchdowns are a Dolphins single-season record, and those 20 touchdowns this season are more than he had in his first eight seasons combined (19). He was off to another strong start against the Dallas Cowboys early on Sunday with some explosive runs, totaling 31 yards on nine carries.

However, he suffered an apparent leg injury in the first half on second-and-goal from the Cowboys' 3-yard line.

Raheem Mostert MIA • RB • #31 Att 198 Yds 966 TD 18 FL 1 View Profile

Mostert carried the ball on three straight plays for a net gain of seven yards. However, the last run to the outside went for a loss of two and tackle Terron Armstead landed on the veteran back. Two plays later, the Dolphins turned the ball over on downs after an incomplete pass on a fade route from Tua Tagovailoa to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson.

Mostert returned late in the first half, and hauled in a go-ahead touchdown catch to give Miami the 13-7 lead before the half for an NFL-leading 21st touchdown on the season.