Tua Tagovailoa may soon be joining the list of top-shelf quarterbacks who have recently received a massive contract extension. Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Wednesday the team plans to speak with Tagovailoa's agent about an extension this week from the NFL Combine.

Grier is "hopeful" to get a deal done this offseason, but added these types of big extensions "rarely come together quickly," he said via ESPN.

The soon-to-be 26-year-old Tagovailoa is coming off his best season to date. He was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2023 after throwing for a league-high 4,624 yards. Tagovailoa also threw a career-high 29 touchdowns while leading the Dolphins to an 11-6 record.

Numbers aside, 2023 was a big year for Tagovailoa from a health standpoint. He didn't miss a single game after multiple head injuries sidelined him for four games in 2022. Tagovailoa added muscle last offseason to help him endure the rigors of playing football, and it appears like the hard work paid off.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel recently revealed one other reason for Tagovailoa's success in 2023.

"Reps," McDaniel said, via the Palm Beach Post. "He had more reps than he's ever had in his career, because he played the full season. Football, there's a lot of things that can happen. There's also a lot of things you can control. I think one of the best examples of taking control over your career is what Tua was able to do through training and being able to experience all the different things.

"I mean, shoot, experience a playoff game for the first time in his career. That was afforded to him because he was able to lead the team week in and week out. These are things that weren't necessarily assumed he was capable of doing. But like most things that Tua has done in his career, he's recognized that and proven doubters wrong."

Tagovailoa is set to join reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson and fellow 2020 draft classmates Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert as top-tier quarterbacks who have recently received extensions. Burrow is currently in the clubhouse as the league's' highest-paid player after he penned a five-year, $275 million extension last offseason.

What would a possible extension for Tagovailoa look like? He could very well be on his way to joining Patrick Mahomes as the only players with contracts that exceed $300 million. Tagovailoa's current projected market value is a six-year, $302.8 million deal that would pay him $50.5 million annually, according to Spotrac.

Grier also touched on the contract situations involving offensive tackle Terron Armstead and defensive end Christian Wilkins. Grier said he plans to meet with Armstead, who's mulling retirement, prior to the start of free agency about returning, while adding that he would "love" to have him back in the field.

Regarding Wilkins, Grier did not say whether or not the franchise tag is an option if the two sides can't come together on a long-term extension. He added that the Dolphins have the resources to make a deal happen.