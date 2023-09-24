Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins just can't miss. Tagovailoa has completed every one of his first-half pass attempts, compiling a perfect passer rating as the Dolphins have scored 35 points in the opening 30 minutes against the Denver Broncos.

Tagovailoa ended the first half completing 16 of 16 passes for 206 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the first half (158.3 rating). He's the only quarterback since 1991 to complete 15-plus passes without an incompletion and throw for 200-plus yards by halftime (1991 was when halftime stats for players were first tracked).

Only Ryan Tannehill (231 yards, 2015) and Carson Palmer (211 yards, 2017) have thrown for more passing yards without an incompletion at halftime. Only Philip Rivers has more completions (19) without an incompletion in the first half. Tagovailoa tied Warren Moon with 16 first-half completions without an incompletion for second most in NFL history. He's just the second Dolphins player with a perfect passer rating (158.3) in a first half since 1991 (Tannehill in 2015).

The Dolphins scored 35 points at halftime, tied for the second-most points in a half in team history. Miami had 41 in the first half in 2015 against the Houston Texans and also had 35 in 1967 against the New England Patriots. The Dolphins averaged 9.8 yards per play in the first half and had two touchdowns from Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane -- the first time since 2002 the team had two running backs with multiple touchdowns in a game.

Miami's offense was essentially perfect in the first half, scoring touchdowns on five of six possessions (not counting the end of a half). Tagovailoa has been leading the charge.