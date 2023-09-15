The Miami Dolphins were one of the major NFL storylines coming out of Week 1. Mike McDaniel's offense led the league in yards (536), yards per play (8.2) and 25+ yard plays (6) in their win over the Los Angeles Chargers, while Tua Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Tyreek Hill accounted for almost half of Tua's yards, as he caught 11 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. The Chargers' defensive backs simply couldn't contain him, and we will see if the New England Patriots' secondary can do better this week.

When asked by reporters to explain his mindset if the Patriots decide to double team him, Hill said it wouldn't matter. He was still going to get his.

"I'm still going to dominate that no matter what," Hill said, per Pro Football Talk. "I still got a job to do, and that's to run my routes. You put two guys on me, one guy on me, or three guys on me I'm still going to run my route to get open."

In his one game with Tagovailoa at quarterback against the Patriots, Hill caught 8 of 12 targets for 94 yards. Hill said this offseason that 2,000 receiving yards is a realistic goal, and while it's just one week, he's on track for what would obviously be an NFL-record 3,655 yards. Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson owns the NFL record for most receiving yards in a single season with 1,964, which he recorded back in 2012.

"No, I don't keep track of that," Hill said. "I just let my oldest son do that. He was like, 'Hey Dad, we're at 215.' He does the math for me, so we're on the way."

Since Hill entered the league, the Patriots have allowed the lowest completion percentage on passes 20+ yards downfield (29%). Limiting the speedy pass-catcher is certainly a key to victory.