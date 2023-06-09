Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill joined the Miami Dolphins after pursuing a better contract and more touches on offense. He certainly got more touches in 2022, as Hill recorded a career-high 119 receptions for a career-high 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hill ranked second in the NFL behind Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson in both receptions and receiving yards, but he's expecting more in 2023. He believes 2,000 receiving yards is a realistic goal.

"Oh yeah, for sure," Hill said, via Pro Football Network. "I think the added game gives me quite the advantage, so yeah."

Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson still owns the NFL record for most receiving yards in a single season with 1,964, which he accomplished back in 2012. We recently saw another wide receiver come close to the record, as Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams recorded 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns en route to a Super Bowl victory in 2021.

Hill would have to average 117.65 receiving yards per game over 17 contests to reach 2,000 yards. In order to achieve this goal, Hill says he's going to have to stay healthy and take advantage of everything around him.

"For me, not getting injured, coming in each and every day wanting to get better, wanting to be coached," Hill said. "And I feel like I've got the right tools around me.

"I've got obviously the most accurate quarterback in the NFL, I've got one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and also my position coach is a monster also. So just having those three things and me just keeping the same mindset each and every day that I want to get better and I want to break the record, and I do want to break the record. So I feel like this is one of those years that I can achieve it."

Staying healthy is important for Hill, but it will be important for his quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, too. He missed four starts last year due to concussions. In those four games, Hill averaged 75.5 receiving yards.