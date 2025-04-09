We're less than three weeks away from the 2025 NFL Draft, and there's plenty of intrigue as always, especially at the very top. It appears more and more likely the Tennessee Titans will select quarterback Cam Ward No. 1 overall, as those odds at FanDuel are a resounding -20000. But what happens from pick No. 2 onward? How high will two-way star Travis Hunter go?

Before you make your NFL Draft prop picks, you'll want to see what NFL expert Jason La Canfora has to say. La Canfora has covered the league for more than 15 years, breaking news for CBS Sports, the Washington Post and the NFL Network. La Canfora is also an experienced betting analyst, having gone 57-38 (+1463.5) over his last 95 NBA picks.

La Canfora has been talking to sources about this coming draft, especially when it comes to defensive players and the trenches. This includes what Hunter's likely draft position will be. He also has a surprising pick for what the Pittsburgh Steelers will do in the first round. Make sure to see La Canfora's picks before making any bets of your own on this year's NFL Draft.

NFL Draft prop picks

We focused on the offensive skill position props in our first batch of NFL draft bets for obvious reasons. Primarily, there was more volume available in those markets for the most part.

I spent this week speaking to more people I know well and trust in the league in order to try and sort out fact from fiction, and there were some team needs on the defensive side of the ball and in the trenches, that stood out to me as strong potential value plays. This time of year, keeping an eye on how teams traditionally act and the tendencies of certain front offices and obvious needs can carry you a long way, and discerning what to ignore from what these same decision-makers say and what you read is another key to draft prop season.

These are the most recent plays I've made (odds via FanDuel unless specified).

Bengals use first pick on an OL (+650)

Everyone is thinking the Bengals have to address their defense, because, well, it stinks, and they did not get better at all on that side of the ball in the offseason thus far. But I'd posit few people thought Mike Brown would spend like he did this offseason and that Joe Burrow would convince him to keep all their receivers and tight ends. With all of that money tied up in that side of the ball, the offensive line still looking janky and Burrow often injured and there not nearly the depth of talent at offensive line beyond Day 1 as there is on the defensive line, multiple GMs have told me they think the Bengals grab the best offensive lineman available. They need interior and tackle upgrades.

Chargers use first pick on a TE (+650)

Jim Harbaugh tried to get by without any real skill talent catching the ball beyond what he drafted last year. That became a big problem as the stakes went up. The Chargers fixed the offensive tackle situation last year and now need people to make plays for quarterback Justin Herbert. If Harbaugh has a chance to grab Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, whom he recruited to that school, I'm convinced that's what he's going to do. And so are plenty of NFL execs out there.

Ravens first pick on a safety (+650)

The Ravens obviously need help in their front seven, but they love loading up in the middle rounds on those types of bodies and have had great success doing it. They have 11 total picks and can grab edge rushers and defensive tackles down the line, but they also never stop drafting chess piece defensive backs, nabbing Kyle Hamilton in the first round right after paying Marcus Williams a huge deal to play free safety. The Ravens covet shapeshifters and want to be able to keep moving Hamilton around, and they badly need another top safety in the mix to use Hamilton as a hybrid linebacker. Georgia's Malaki Starks looks like a Raven to me.

Bills first pick on a DL/EDGE (+125)

We aren't getting anything close to the same value here as we are on these other bets, but sometimes it just is what it is and you might as well get plus money while it's still there. Buffalo is in win-now mode and has glaring needs up front, even after signing whatever is left of Joey Bosa. Maybe the Bills land Trey Hendrickson from Cincinnati, but even so, they still could use defensive tackle help, and this draft is loaded with them.

Steelers first pick on a WR (+1000)

This seems kind of crazy on the surface, I suppose, but just picking up some vibes and chatter, and I'm not sure the Steelers are taking a quarterback in the first round, and I figure the Aaron Rodgers thing happens eventually. The Steelers excel at drafting receivers and have regularly traded malcontents away to make room for them. George Pickens could be the next to go if this scenario plays out. They have to become a big-boy offense, and they already put considerable resources into the offensive line in recent years. It could be a tight here, too, because the one they have is solid but is more of a chain-moving plodder than a true matchup problem.

Travis Hunter selected fourth overall (+350, DraftKings)

If the Browns or Giants grab a quarterback, then the one that doesn't, I believe, will lean into the pass rush and take Penn State's Abdul Carter over Hunter, the dual-threat unicorn. If that happens, I don't think the Patriots could let Hunter fall any deeper in this draft. He is just too unique and impactful, and they badly need star power and playmakers.

Armand Membou selected fifth overall (+550, DraftKings)

The Jags hired an offensive guru from the Sean McVay family tree in Liam Coen, who's now the third guy charged with fixing quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The problem is the offensive line is still pretty broken. And again, the quality isn't there in this draft like most others in recent history. It seems like the prudent thing to do would be to get the best lineman you can to fortify yourself running and throwing the football. The Jaguars have been undermined in the trenches for too long.

