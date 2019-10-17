Dolphins vs. Bills: How to watch, stream AFC East matchup on CBS, CBS All Access

The Buffalo Bills are one of the surprise teams of the 2019 season, off to an impressive 4-1 start with their lone loss coming to the unbeaten New England Patriots. The Miami Dolphins remained winless on the season after falling just short to the Washington Redskins last week. Both teams will meet for the first time in 2019 as they continue their AFC East rivalry.

Below you'll find out why the Bills will get to 5-1, which will be their best start since 1995. But first, some details on how and when to tune into the game.

How to watch



Date: Sunday, Oct. 20 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: New Era Field (Orchard Park)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The Bills established they're a force to be reckoned with in the AFC weeks ago, losing 16-10 to the Patriots with a backup quarterback that finished the game. Buffalo isn't an offensive juggernaut, averaging 18 points (25th in the NFL), and is 24th in third-down conversion percentage (33.87%). Buffalo can move the ball as the Bills are 10th in yards per game in 372.4 and sixth in rushing at 139.6 yards per game.Miami will have to reckon with an elite Bills defense, which is allowing just 14 points and 275 yards per game, both ranking in the top five in the NFL. Buffalo's pass defense may be the most impressive, allowing just 5.1 yards per pass and 187.2 yards per game, both third in the NFL. Miami is arguably one of the worst teams in the league, averaging 8.4 points (last in NFL) and 234.2 yards (31st in NFL). The Dolphins are 31st in rush and pass yards per game. The defense may be one of the worst in league history through six games, ranking last in points (36) and yards (439.8) allowed. In six of the 10 major defensive categories, Miami ranks last.

Prediction

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced Ryan Fitzpatrick will take over as the starting quarterback for Josh Rosen, but that won't make much of a difference for the Dolphins. Buffalo may have just 12 sacks and 26 quarterback hits, but it's going to give Fitzpatrick fits. The Dolphins allow 4.6 sacks per game, so those numbers will go up as the Bills defense will tee off on Fitzpatrick (off a bye week no less).

Pick: Bills 27, Dolphins 7