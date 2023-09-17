The New England Patriots will try to avoid their first 0-2 start to a season since 2001 when they host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. The Patriots (0-1) are coming off a 25-20 loss to the Eagles in last week's season-opener. New England's 21-season streak without an 0-2 start is tied for the fourth longest such streak in NFL history. The Dolphins (1-0), who knocked off the Chargers 36-34 last week, are looking to start the season 2-0 for the second straight year.

Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. ET. Miami is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Dolphins vs. Patriots odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Patriots vs. Dolphins picks or NFL predictions, you need to see the NFL betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-114 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-7 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Dolphins vs. Patriots and locked in another confident against-the-spread pick. You can see the model's pick only at SportsLine. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Patriots vs. Dolphins:

Dolphins vs. Patriots spread: Dolphins -2.5

Dolphins vs. Patriots over/under: 46.5 points

Dolphins vs. Patriots money line: Dolphins -146, Patriots +125

MIA: WR Tyreek Hill leads the NFL in receiving yards (215)

NE: QB Mac Jones ranks fourth in the league in passing yards (316)

Dolphins vs. Patriots picks: See picks here

Dolphins vs. Patriots live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Dolphins can cover

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is coming off one of the most prolific passing performances of his career. In last week's win over the Chargers, he passed for 466 yards, the second best total of his career and just three yards shy of tying his career-high. He also threw three touchdown passes, tied for the third most of his career.

In addition, Tagovailoa did a strong job of spreading the ball around last week. Five Dolphins pass-catchers had at least three receptions and 40 receiving yards. Tyreek Hill led the way with 11 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why the Patriots can cover

New England has arguably the best pass-rushing duo in the league in Matthew Judon and Josh Uche. The two have combined for 29 sacks since the 2022 season, the most by any duo in the NFL. Judon and Uche registered a sack last week against the Eagles.

In addition, the Patriots have done a good job of containing Tyreek Hill recently. Including the playoffs, they have not allowed Hill to reach 100 receiving yards in each of his last five games against them. In those games, Hill has averaged just 63.4 receiving yards a game and caught just one touchdown total. See which team to pick here.

How to make Dolphins vs. Patriots picks

Now, the model has broken down Patriots vs. Dolphins from every angle. The model is leaning Under the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 43 points. It also says one side of the spread cashes in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's NFL playoff picks and analysis at SportsLine.



So who wins Patriots vs. Dolphins on Sunday Night Football, and which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Patriots vs. Dolphins spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.