Eagles Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson is unlikely to coach in the NFL in 2021 in any capacity at this point, league sources said. Several teams are interested in Pederson for offensive coordinator positions, but the timing is not right.

Pederson was let go from the Eagles a week after the season ended, with most teams already fairly deep in their head coach searches, and it's quite possible that -- pending the results of this weekend's playoff games -- the Eagles' vacancy is the only one remaining by Tuesday. Most other teams are fairly locked in on their choices and it is not uncommon for successful coaches to take a year off before launching back into the head coaching hiring cycle the following year (like Mike McCarthy did after ending his long stint in Green Bay).

Pederson has been contacted by several teams, sources said, including one that did have head coaching interest, but at this point he has no interviews scheduled. Teams have reached out about other roles as well, but getting the right fit with the right staff would be difficult, and it would be surprising if a coordinator role that suited him came along.

The Eagles are continuing to speak to candidates for their opening this weekend, with Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley and Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles among those who interest them. The team has spoken with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and requested an interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Philadelphia is prepared to take its time and consider a wide swath of candidates despite getting a bit of a late start.