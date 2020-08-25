Watch Now: NFL Win Totals: Jacksonville Jaguars O/U 4.5 ( 2:30 )

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew may not be everyone's first choice for their fantasy football team, but this year, fans have a bit more incentive to draft him. On Tuesday, Bud Light announced that anyone who drafts Minshew in the first round of their draft is eligible to win a free case of beer. The beer company also said that a fan who wins their league's championship with Minshew as their QB will have the chance to win free Bud Light for an NFL entire season.

Minshew is backing himself this season and says fans should be confident in his play too.

"After the stats I put up last season, I deserve to be taken in the first round of every Fantasy Football draft. But now that Bud Light's kicking in the chance to win beer money if you pick me... there's going to be a lot of happy fantasy general managers this season," he said in a press release.

Anyone looking to be entered into the contest has to take a screenshot proving when they selected Minshew in the first round of a draft and post it on social media with #BudLightMinshewDraft and #Sweepstakes.

Minshew became a fan favorite last season thanks to his elite fashion sense of cutoff jean shorts, his mustache and some impressive numbers as a rookie. He had the highest completion percentage at 73.8 and the highest passer rating 110.6 for any QB through their first three games with a minimum of 30 pass attempts. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Month in September and was only second player in NFL history with a rating of at least 95.0 in each of his first four games.

The 24-year-old ended the season with 21 touchdowns, 6 interception, 3,271 passing yards, a 91.2% passer rating and 344 rushing yards.

His resume isn't too bad, but fans will likely lean towards a powerhouse running back or star wide receiver to start out their team in the opening -- and if they go QB. traditionally it would be for a bigger name than Minshew.

Last season, Minshew was a free agent in his own fantasy league with his high school friends. This year, maybe he'll get drafted in the first round of that league.