Gardner Minshew is available in Gardner Minshew's fantasy football league with his high school friends

Gardner Minshew is just like us, he plays fantasy football. Unlike us, he also plays professional football.

Minshew is in a fantasy league with his high school friends and, surprisingly, no one has picked up the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback. I guess the group found better options.

His friend Tre Polk, who is in the league with the mustached QB, said he continues to wait for Minshew to draft himself, which would definitely be a power move.

"I keep waiting for him to pick himself up, but no one took him. Gardner Minshew is available in Gardner Minshew's fantasy league," Polk told ESPN.

Instead of choosing himself, the 23-year-old picked Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, who has helped lead him to tie for the top spot in the league.

It also seems like Minshew may have NFL insider information when it comes to players in the league. Polk said:

"It was ridiculous. He must have known something about Melvin Gordon, and he worked out with Josh Jacobs and liked what he saw so he took him, and he took the Patriots defense, and he grabbed Austin Ekeler …Bottom line: He redrafted, like, his whole team, and he's tied for first place. He just sees the game in a different way."

Being an NFL quarterback, I would hope he sees the game a bit differently than a couch coach. Shoutout to whoever in his league is keeping up with the man with many sources.

Minshew went with "Trust the Process" as his team name, and despite nearly switching up his entire roster, it seems like his "process" is working.