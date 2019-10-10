Gardner Minshew is available in Gardner Minshew's fantasy football league with his high school friends
Tough break for Minshew... in his own fantasy league
Gardner Minshew is just like us, he plays fantasy football. Unlike us, he also plays professional football.
Minshew is in a fantasy league with his high school friends and, surprisingly, no one has picked up the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback. I guess the group found better options.
His friend Tre Polk, who is in the league with the mustached QB, said he continues to wait for Minshew to draft himself, which would definitely be a power move.
"I keep waiting for him to pick himself up, but no one took him. Gardner Minshew is available in Gardner Minshew's fantasy league," Polk told ESPN.
Instead of choosing himself, the 23-year-old picked Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, who has helped lead him to tie for the top spot in the league.
It also seems like Minshew may have NFL insider information when it comes to players in the league. Polk said:
"It was ridiculous. He must have known something about Melvin Gordon, and he worked out with Josh Jacobs and liked what he saw so he took him, and he took the Patriots defense, and he grabbed Austin Ekeler …Bottom line: He redrafted, like, his whole team, and he's tied for first place. He just sees the game in a different way."
Being an NFL quarterback, I would hope he sees the game a bit differently than a couch coach. Shoutout to whoever in his league is keeping up with the man with many sources.
Minshew went with "Trust the Process" as his team name, and despite nearly switching up his entire roster, it seems like his "process" is working.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Andrew Luck shows up at Colts facility
The former Colts quarterback was hanging out with the guy who replaced him in Indy
-
Week 6 NFL confidence, office pool picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model just locked in NFL office pool picks for Week 6.
-
Giants-Patriots preview, prediction
Daniel Jones will try to be the first rookie quarterback to get a win vs. the Pats in Foxborough
-
Best NFL Week 6 survivor, knockout picks
SportsLine's model tells you which team to back in Week 6.
-
Jones talks growing up a Panthers fan
Jones is one of many fans who has had his heart broken by Tom Brady
-
TNF: Pats vs. Giants odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein is on a hot streak picking NFL games against the spread.
-
49ers vs. Browns takeaways
San Francisco runs wild against a Cleveland team that struggled in all facets in prime time
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too