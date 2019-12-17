Drew Brees says his one incompletion against Colts will 'haunt me for a little while'
The Saints quarterback broke the NFL's all-time record for passing TDs on Monday, while also finishing 29 for 30
Drew Brees was nearly perfect during the New Orleans Saints' 34-7 rout of the Indianapolis Colts on "Monday Night Football," but that wasn't enough for the longtime quarterback.
On a night he helped Michael Thomas break the franchise record for most catches in a single season, then broke the NFL's all-time record for career passing touchdowns and the NFL's all-time record for single-game completion percentage (96.7), Brees still left the Superdome turf feeling as if he could've done better.
"I'll be honest with you," he told ESPN's Lisa Salters after the game, "you always think about the one that you missed. If I just set my darn feet and throw it to the running back, it's 30 for 30, so that one may haunt me for a little while."
Brees, of course, finished 29 of 30 throwing against the Colts, resulting in the completion-percentage record. That was enough to give him a 148.9 passer rating on a night he also tossed four touchdowns, giving him 10 scores and no interceptions in his past three starts.
Despite missing five games this year due to a thumb injury, Brees has come on strong during the Saints' ride to the postseason. The 40-year-old signal-caller is completing a career-high 75.8 percent of his passes and is all but a lock to log his fourth consecutive season with that percentage above 70. He has also posted a 115.3 QB rating, the second best of his 19-year career -- behind only his 2018 mark of 115.7, which helped propel him into the MVP conversation.
Brees and the Saints (11-3) will close the 2019 season against the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers.
Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning's all-time passing TD record
