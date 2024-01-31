There has been no indication the Philadelphia Eagles are even inclined to trade AJ Brown this offseason, but the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver didn't shut down any talk of a potential trade.

Perhaps because Brown has been through this before with the Tennessee Titans just two years ago, he decided to not say anything regarding something that may or may not happen.

"I don't know. Maybe they know something I don't know," Brown said on the Up And Adams Show Wednesday. "I kinda been through this before. I'm a vet. I'll remain quiet. If something happens I'll be waiting by the phone and if not, I'll be right here."

Brown did delete most of his content on Instagram, but insisted that had nothing to do with the Eagles.

"That had nothing to do with football. That's me trying to grow as a person," Brown said. "Block out any negativity. As you can see, that [trade talk] is one of the reasons why."

Brown was on "Up and Adams" with DeVonta Smith, who also said they talk every day. Smith and Brown each had 1,000-yard seasons in their two years together with the Eagles, as Brown has the top-two seasons in receiving yards by a player in Eagles history. Smith has the most receptions by any Eagles player through the first three seasons with the franchise.

"Man, we've grown so close. I'm glad he's here," Smith said. "I hope the media doesn't try to break us up like they're doing."

Brown was given a chance to further explain his initial comments, but he remained neutral. Again, Brown has dealt with this stuff before in Tennessee.

"I'm not worried about it," Brown said. "I don't know. I think you just gotta be prepared. It's a business at the end of the day."

Brown missed the last two games of the season due to a knee injury, and will miss the Pro Bowl. He said the knee injury wasn't the reason he decided to skip the festivities.

"Nothing to be concerned about. I'm all good," Brown said. "I just decided not to go to the Pro Bowl. I don't wanna pretend I wanna be there when I don't. I try to look out for the other guys that haven't been to the Pro Bowl yet."

The Eagles officially have not hired Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator, but Brown didn't answer what he wanted to see in Moore's offense. Smith had a simple one as the facial expressions on the two said it all.

"Just let us do what we do," Smith said. "Just give us that ball."