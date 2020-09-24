The Philadelphia Eagles announced some good news on Thursday, as one of their top offensive weapons practiced for the very first time this year. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who has been dealing with a foot injury, was a limited participant in practice -- but his status for Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals remains in question.

Jeffery was placed on the physically unable to perform list for the start of training camp due to a Lisfranc injury that prematurely ended his 2019 season. In 10 games last year, he caught 43 passes for 490 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 11.4 yards per reception. In 39 career games with the Eagles, Jeffery has caught 165 passes for 2,122 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Jeffery may still be a longshot to play on Sunday, but quarterback Carson Wentz is surely excited to see that his wideout is getting close to returning to the playing field. The former No. 2 overall pick has struggled during the first two weeks of the new NFL season, as he has completed 58.8 percent of his passes for just 512 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. His leading receiver is currently tight end Dallas Goedert, who has caught 12 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown. Behind him is DeSean Jackson, who has caught eight passes for 110 yards.

The Eagles do play the Bengals this week, who allow an average of 398 yards of total offense per game. Last week on "Thursday Night Football," Zac Taylor's defense allowed the Cleveland Browns to go off for 434 total yards of offense including 215 rushing yards, so maybe Miles Sanders and Boston Scott will be able to shoulder the load this week as Philly looks to get in the win column for the first time this season.