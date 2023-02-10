Super Bowl LVII is packed full of historical storylines with the matchup of the AFC's top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the NFC's top seed, the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFL's two All-Pro quarterbacks as well as the MVP winner and MVP runner-up -- the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and the Eagles' Jalen Hurts -- represent the first Super Bowl matchup where both quarterbacks are Black.

Another historical first will occur on the Eagles' sideline thanks to assistant sports performance coach Autumn Lockwood, who will become the first Black woman to coach in a Super Bowl. Lockwood joined the Philadelphia's staff last August and fills the Eagles' role as their designated Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS). She is also a member of the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA).

Lockwood will become the fourth woman to coach in a Super Bowl following then-San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers, who became the first when the Niners reached Super Bowl LIV against the Chiefs. The others were then-Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and then-Bucs assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar. They earned the distinction in the 2020 season at Super Bowl LV. Locust and Javadifar became the first women to coach a Super Bowl championship team when the Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9.