Hours after he was set to be released by the Broncos, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is headed to the reigning NFC champions instead. Before Denver officially informed the NFL of the backup's departure, the Eagles inquired about his availability and have now acquired the former fourth-round pick via trade, as ESPN reported.

In exchange for Okwuegbunam, the Eagles have agreed to swap 2025 draft picks with the Broncos, per ESPN, surrendering a fifth-rounder in return for Denver's sixth-rounder.

The 25-year-old tight end saw his role gradually increase in his first two seasons with the Broncos, logging 33 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. But after Denver acquired former Saints third-rounder Adam Trautman this offseason, Okwuegbunam fell to the bottom of the TE depth chart, with new coach Sean Payton also targeting an expanded role for Greg Dulcich.

In Philadelphia, the big Missouri product (6-5, 258) figures to serve as a developmental backup behind Dallas Goedert. The Eagles also have third-year veteran Jack Stoll, who appeared in 14 games last year, at the position.

Here's how we'd grade the trade:

Broncos: C

Moving up a round in a future draft for a guy who was gonna be cut anyway? Fine and dandy. A crowded TE room simply meant Okwuegbunam wasn't going to have a big role this year barring injury. And yet, regardless of his blocking polish (or lack thereof), he flashed real pass-catching ability in past years and this preseason. Denver is shifting to more of an old-school approach up front, which should benefit Russell Wilson, but it's still a mild shame to forfeit a receiving talent with his physical traits.

Eagles: B+

Odds are, Okwuegbunam will open 2023 as no greater than the No. 3 TE behind Goedert and Stoll, who knows the system. But for the miniscule price of swapping late-round picks in 2025, they got a guy with unteachable size who drew Mark Andrews comparisons coming out of school. It's a classic low-risk, high-upside bet from general manager Howie Roseman, who deserves the benefit of the doubt.