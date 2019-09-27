Eagles comeback ends one Aaron Rodgers streak short of Tom Brady's all-time streak

The Philadelphia Eagles gutted out an upset win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Thursday night, and it was especially heartbreaking for Aaron Rodgers. The seven-time Pro Bowler passed for a season high 422 yards and two touchdowns, but also tossed the game-sealing interception in the red zone with just under a minute left to play. This loss ended an astounding run he had been on for the past decade.

According to Elias Sports, Rodgers entered Thursday night's game with a 58-0-1 career record when leading by 10 or more points at any point at home. The only quarterback with a longer unbeaten streak in such situations in the Super Bowl era is Tom Brady, who went 80 games straight from 2001-15.

With this loss, Rodgers' chance at breaking Brady's record has come to an end.

The Packers jumped out to a quick lead in the first quarter, taking their first possession 89 yards down the field on five plays for the first touchdown of the game. The next drive, Rodgers marched the offense 78 yards down the field on 15 plays for a field goal, which extended the Packers' lead to double digits.

The Eagles came storming back quickly, however, and they earned a one-point halftime lead. Green Bay would never reclaim the lead from Philadelphia in the second half.

While Rodgers did suffer his first home loss after leading by double digits in quite some time, there were some positives to take away from this one. The Packers put up a season high 491 yards of total offense, and the 27 points they scored tied for the most points they have registered in a single game in 2019.

The Packers' defense was what carried this team to a 3-0 record, but they struggled on Thursday night -- especially when it came to defending the run. The Eagles rushed for a total of 176 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers, which ended up being the deciding factor.

Rodgers did orchestrate a 13-play, 86-yard drive to get the Packers to the Eagles' three-yard line with less than a minute left to play, but a pass intended for Marquez Valdes-Scantling was batted around and intercepted by Nigel Bradham.

First-year head coach Matt LaFleur is considered an offensive-minded coach, but he is still working through the kinks with his new roster. Aaron Jones rushed for just 21 yards on 13 carries, and the Packers' inability to run the ball led them to throw more goal-line passes than they probably should have. Rodgers actually led Green Bay in rushing yards with 46.

All things considered, Rodgers and the Packers are sitting in a good spot heading into Week 5. They are 3-1, they have experience battling in close games and this offense is clearly getting better. Still, it's noteworthy that the future Pro Football Hall of Famer suffered his first home loss after leading by 10 points in the past 60 games.