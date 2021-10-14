The Philadelphia Eagles will officially be without tight end Dallas Goedert for their "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Goedert was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, and was not activated to the active roster before today's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Goedert is vaccinated, so he needed to register two negative tests before Thursday night to be eligible to play. It was a tough ask given the timeframe, and sure enough, he will have to miss his first game of the season.

Goedert has caught 15 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns through five games this season. With him out, expect veteran Zach Ertz to have a larger role in the offense. He's coming off a tough game against the Carolina Panthers, as he caught just one of seven targets for a total of 7 yards in the 21-18 victory.

Apart from Ertz, Jack Stoll should get some snaps as well. The undrafted rookie out of Nebraska joined the Eagles this offseason, and made it through all rounds of cuts. The Eagles also promoted tight end Noah Togiai from their practice squad to back up Ertz and Stoll.