The Philadelphia Eagles gave Darius Slay $50 million over three years to contain elite wide receivers like DK Metcalf. To say Slay fell flat on his face in the Eagles' loss to the Seattle Seahawks would be an understatement.

Metcalf finished with 10 catches for a career-high 177 yards in Seattle's 23-17 win over Philadelphia, with seven catches for 141 yards were when Slay was covering him. The Eagles decided to leave their high-priced cornerback in man coverage against Metcalf, who dominated the matchup against Slay throughout the night.

"It was tough. I feel like the plays weren't going my way," Slay admitted after the game. "Like I said, he did a great job of catching the ball. He did everything good as a receiver. I would say this is by far the worst game I have ever played in the league. I truly lost every 50/50 ball. I was probably 0-for. I have never been that, but I say props to him, he played his ass off today, and I have to get better.

"I let the team down. I told the defense, that game was on me."

Slay took full accountability for his performance, which is uncommon with the recent history of Eagles' high-priced cornerbacks. The Eagles haven't received the bang for their buck regarding Slay's contract, as the former All-Pro cornerback has allowed 71.4% of the passes targeted his way to be caught heading into Monday's loss against the Seahawks. Slay has allowed 8.0 yards per target as opposing quarterbacks have a 100.8 passer rating when targeting him, even though he's only allowed one touchdown on the year.

The Eagles guaranteed Slay $12 million this year to be an elite cornerback. While Slay has played the part at times, the lack of interceptions (zero) and passes defensed (four) are concerning -- despite Slay being targeted just 5.1 times a game (not counting his numbers against the Seahawks).

"I am a man about what I do. I am always feeling great. I am not always in a bad mood or bad spirit, but I understand and I have great ownership," Slay said. "I know that I can change the game and I could have helped. I put that game on me because I was supposed to do my job and shut him down.

"Like I said, he was making every catch possible, every 50/50 one. That is why he had no yards after catch because I am right there. He just made more plays than I did and I take real big ownership because I feel like I am one of the best in the game and I will continue to take my ownership. He got the best of me today, but I am looking forward to going to work next week, this week, and getting better for the team. They deserve it, I deserve it, and this organization does."