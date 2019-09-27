Eagles' Derek Barnett reportedly won't be suspended for hit on Jamaal Williams: 'I wasn't trying to hurt anybody'

Derek Barnett was able to continue playing for the Philadelphia Eagles after his unnecessary roughness penalty that led to Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams being carted off the field Thursday night. The Eagles defensive end reportedly will not be suspended by the NFL, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Barnett's hit didn't warrant a suspension because he turned and hit Williams with his shoulder at the last minute, according to the explanation by Schefter. Williams was wrapped up by Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham for several seconds and was trying to make forward progress when Barnett came in on the ball carrier's side and hit him.

The whistle was blown less than a second before Barnett came in at full speed and put the hit on Williams, which he explained after the Eagles' 34-27 victory.

"I was running to the ball and I didn't hear a whistle. I went in and tried to tackle him because we're playing football. I wasn't trying to hurt anybody because it's our livelihood," Barnett said, via Jeff McLane of Inquirer.com. "So I don't wish [harm] upon nobody. And I heard he's doing he's alright, he's good.

"I told him my apologies. He knows it's a violent sport."

Barnett wasn't ejected for the hit and made a major impact on the game later in the first half. The Eagles defensive end had a strip-sack on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the fumble was recovered by defensive end Brandon Graham, one of two Packers turnovers on the night. The Eagles capitalized on the turnover and scored a touchdown to take a 21-13 lead late in the first half.

Barnett will likely be fined for the hit, even though the suspension isn't coming. He finished with four tackles, two quarterback hits, a sack and a forced fumble. Williams updated his status on Instagram, hours after his violent hit.

"Only thing hurting right now is my pride for not being able to finish the game with my team," Williams said. "It's all gonna be good."