Kobe Bryant's "Mamba Mentality" helped him achieve extraordinary success off and on the basketball court. Now, the Eagles are hoping Bryant's mindset can help them on their quest for another title. On Monday, Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery shared a mural the team has created at their facility honoring Bryant, a devoted Eagles fan who visited the team during their 2017 Super Bowl run. Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash in California in January.

Included in the mural are "Kobe's 10 Rules" along with images of Bryant during his playing days at nearby Lower Merion High School, his time with the Los Angeles Lakers and an image of him in an Eagles jersey.

In 2017, Bryant met up with the Eagles when the team came to Los Angeles to face the Rams in Week 14. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and 2007-08 MVP, delivered a passionate message to the Eagles prior to their 43-35 victory. Less than two months after meeting with them, Bryant celebrated Philadelphia's first Super Bowl win, a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots.

"There will be a lot of hype, a lot of talk, especially going into the postseason," Bryant told the team, via ESPN's Tim McManus. "You can't let that emotional roller coaster distract you."

Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, who wore No. 23 during his first seven NFL seasons as a member of the Detroit Lions, will wear No. 24 in Philadelphia to honor Bryant.

"He's a true competitor," Slay said of Bryant, the fourth-leading scorer in NBA history. "He worked on his craft, and I believe that the work you put in is what you get out of it."

Earlier this year, the NBA re-named the All-Star MVP Trophy to the Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player Award. LeBron James, Bryant's teammate on two USA Olympic teams, wore a finger band with Bryant's No. 24 on it during a recent scrimmage. James and his teammates are currently in pursuit of the Lakers' first championship since Bryant led Los Angeles past the Boston Celtics in the 2010 Finals.