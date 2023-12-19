Jalen Hurts continues to make history when he rushes for touchdowns. On Hurts' second rushing touchdown of the night in the Philadelphia Eagles' showdown with the Seattle Seahawks, Hurts rushed for his 14th score of the season. That tied Cam Newton for the most rushing touchdowns in a season by a quarterback in NFL history.

The one-yard touchdown run, courtesy of the "tush push," was the 40th rushing touchdown of Hurts' career. He's the sixth quarterback in NFL history to have 40 rushing touchdowns, tying Jack Kemp for fifth on the all-time list. Hurts also has 27 rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons, the most by any quarterback over a two-year span in NFL history.

Hurts also had his 12th career game with two-or-more rushing touchdowns, the most ever by a quarterback in NFL history. Hurts has three more games to break Newton's record and set the all-time mark for rushing touchdowns in a season. Newton accomplished the feat in 2011, his rookie season.

Hurts is also the only quarterback in NFL history with consecutive seasons of 10-plus rushing touchdowns, and he's done it in three straight seasons.