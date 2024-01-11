The Philadelphia Eagles have a big playoff game coming up in a few days, and as of Thursday, their quarterback has not thrown a single football this week. Jalen Hurts told reporters on Thursday that he has yet to throw the ball since suffering a dislocated finger during the team's Week 18 loss to the New York Giants.

"I have not," Hurts said, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Going back into the game probably wasn't the best idea physically. Time will tell with that. I can assure you everything is progressing in the right way."

According to PHLY Sports, Hurts was also asked whether throwing the ball or handling it from center or in handoffs would be a bigger issue, Hurts responded, "I think everything is a challenge when you have a finger out of place."

Down the stretch of the season, Philadelphia's offense has consistently been out of rhythm. During the team's 1-5 stretch to close the season, Hurts completed only 61.1% of his passes at an average of 6.5 yards per attempt, with five touchdown passes against five interceptions. His connection with A.J. Brown has been off, and the downfield passing game has been unable to get back on track.

The Eagles will face a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense on Monday in Super Wild Card Weekend that has been especially vulnerable against the pass this season, checking in 24th in opponent's EPA/dropback, according to TruMedia, as well as 29th in explosive pass rate allowed. But with Hurts, Brown, and DeVonta Smith all dealing with injuries, it might not be as easy to throw against them as it at first appears.