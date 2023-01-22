PHILADELPHIA -- James Bradberry remains humble on how things ended with the New York Giants last season. Darius Slay, on the other hand, still can't understand how New York let him walk out of the building.

Slay didn't hold back after the Philadelphia Eagles became the first team in NFL history to beat the Giants three times in a season, capped by a dominant 38-7 victory in the NFC divisional round Saturday night. Not only did Philadelphia beat New York by 31 points to tie the largest margin of victory in franchise postseason history, Bradberry intercepted Daniel Jones -- his first one off the Giants since he signed with the Eagles last May.

"What did I tell you all a few weeks ago? How did they let that man outta the building?" Slay said emphatically. "Now we just three-spanked them. And now, he (Bradberry) just picked them. Come on man, we've been waiting to get him a pick. Now he get it.

"I know y'all didn't see the bow he gave to them, but he let them know 'I appreciate y'all for letting me come over with some -- you know. They lucky we didn't catch another one (interception) cuz we'd have something for their a--."

Bradberry capped off the dominant season against his former team with an interception and two pass breakups. Daniel Jones went Bradberry's way four times Saturday, and Bradberry allowed just two completions for six yards. Jones had just a 16.7 passer rating targeting Bradberry on the night.

Of course, Bradberry has a history with Jones, being teammates with him for two seasons. But that wasn't why the Giants quarterback had a hard time throwing Bradberry's way, he said, specifically on the interception when the Eagles were up 14-0 in the first quarter.

"I would say me just watching film, and me trusting my safety – because in order for me to be aggressive, I know I need the players around me to do their jobs as well," Bradberry said. "(The interception) was just the perfect play, perfect call for that situation, and they ran a play that I recognized, so it kind of all worked together."

In three games against the Giants this season, Bradberry allowed just six completions for 51 yards with an interception on 11 targets. Giants quarterbacks combined for a 29.0 passer rating against him. Against Jones, Bradberry was targeted six times and allowed only three completions for 13 yards and an interception -- a 16.7 passer rating.

Bradberry made a statement against his former team all year. The Eagles secondary did too.

"We the best in the world," Slay said. "This is a solid group. We play off each other pretty well. We got some real dawgs back there in that backfield. It's a whole group thing, we got a whole mindset to dominate. We knew we wanted to and that's what we came out here and did."