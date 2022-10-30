The Eagles led the Steelers 21-10 at halftime, but Philadelphia may have suffered a serious injury in the process. Rookie first-round pick Jordan Davis was carted into the locker room in the second quarter and has been ruled out for the rest of the game with an ankle injury. He left the field with assistance shortly after tackling Steelers running back Najee Harris.

It appeared that Davis injured his lower right leg.

The 13th overall pick in April's draft, Davis has been in the Eagles' starting lineup since Week 3. He had 12 tackles entering Sunday's game while helping Philadelphia boast the league's fourth-ranked scoring defense.

Despite Davis' absence, the Eagles still possess a formidable defense line that includes Javon Hargrave, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat and newcomer Robert Quinn. Hargrave, a former Steeler who spent his first four seasons in Pittsburgh, had four tackles and a sack of Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett during the first half.