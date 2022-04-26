Two years after spending a first-round pick on Jalen Reagor, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman just might be looking to swap the wide receiver out with another Day One pick at pass-catcher. Philadelphia is open to fielding trade offers for the 23-year-old Reagor, according to ESPN, while executives around the NFL reportedly believe the team is targeting Alabama wideout Jameson Williams with its No. 15 overall pick in the 2022 draft. Not only that, but NFL Media reports the Eagles have been "among the most notable teams making calls about moving up," with two first-rounders at their disposal.

Drafted 21st overall in 2020, Reagor has "largely fallen out of the receiver conversation in Philadelphia," Tim McManus wrote Tuesday, indicating the Eagles "won't be banking on (him) as a primary option" even if he returns for a third season. Williams, meanwhile, who may have been a projected top-10 pick if not for an ACL tear that ended his college career, could be available when the Eagles are on the clock at No. 15 and No. 18, giving them a potential running mate for 2021 first-round pick and fellow Crimson Tide product DeVonta Smith.

Roseman is one of the NFL's most aggressive GMs when it comes to draft-day trades, having already added an extra first-rounder in 2023 thanks to a swap of 2022 first-rounders with the Saints. Receiver figures to be addressed with one of the Eagles' first few picks, but the team could also use reinforcements throughout its defense, namely at cornerback, linebacker and pass-rusher.