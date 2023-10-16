EAST RUTHERFORD N.J. -- A loss was going to happen sooner or later for the Philadelphia Eagles, and they found every way to lose a game on Sunday in in their defeat at the hands of the New York Jets. For starters, the Eagles committed four turnovers, three of which were Jalen Hurts interceptions.

Philadelphia had plenty of opportunities to win and improve to 6-0, but instead gave the Jets every opportunity to stay in the game -- and eventually win. Miscues across the board ended up costing the Eagles as the team suffered its first blemish of the season.

There are always plenty of quick reactions after a loss, specifically after an Eagles loss. Which ones are overreactions and which are reality? Here's a look.

Brian Johnson should give up play-calling duties

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Johnson's play calling has certainly been intriguing over the first six games. From force-feeding players to receivers not getting open, the Eagles appear to lack creativity on the offensive side of the ball. The last offensive play from scrimmage just adds to the frustration, as the Eagles had a fourth-and-8 on their own 27 with 1:24 left -- and threw a deep bomb down the field like it was Madden. The throw had no chance of being caught and there was plenty of field -- and time -- left for the offense to play with.

Giveaways are another issue with this team, as the Eagles are minus-1 in the turnover department. Drops and poor pass protection have also been a problem, but the offense doesn't seem to adjust when losing key players on the offensive line.

The Eagles offense didn't score a single point in the second half and gave the ball to the running backs only 14 times (22 designed run plays total). Jalen Hurts actually dropped back to throw 47 times, and the Eagles are 0-4 when he drops back to throw 40-plus times.

With the Jets having the 29th ranked run defense and missing four cornerbacks, Sunday's performance was inexcusable from Brian Johnson. Should he give up play calling duties?

Johnson and the offense are inconsistent, but he's only six games into being a play caller. The Eagles are still second in yards per game (395.0), second in rush yards per game (150.0), and first in third-down conversion rate (50.6%).

There are some good things the Eagles do, some of which are out of Johnson's control. He doesn't deserve to lose the clipboard yet. It's only one loss. But the offense needs to be more consistent.

Jalen Hurts' turnovers are a major problem

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Hurts threw three interceptions in Sunday's loss -- and although two weren't his fault (a deflection off Dallas Goedert, and Jack Driscoll got beat by Jermaine Johnson and hit Hurts' arm) -- he has seven interceptions in six games. Hurts has three interceptions that aren't on him, yet he's on pace for 20 interceptions this season -- an unacceptable number for a quarterback of his caliber.

One bad game isn't going to define Hurts, but that's his fourth game with an interception and his second game with multiple interceptions this year. Hurts already has more interceptions (seven) than he did all of last year (six).

Hurts has eight turnovers in six games, which is very uncharacteristic of him. The play calling has played a role, along with the average of 39.25 pass attempts per game over the last four games. Receivers are being force fed and not getting open, while the running game has bene inconsistent.

Hurts is having to carry the offense way too frequently and trying to do too much to make a play as a result. This is leading to bad decisions and over-processing certain plays, leading to the mistakes.

The Eagles need to take some things off Hurts' plate if they can, or just cut down his pass attempts. The interceptions are piling up.

Eagles need an upgrade at RB

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Eagles running backs have not performed up to par over the last three games, which is something, considering the team averages 150 rushing yards per game (second in NFL). While this is a team that can seemingly run on anybody, the running backs are averaging 3.39 yards per carry over the last three games. That's 56 carries for 190 yards between D'Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott.

Rashaad Penny can't be any worse than what the Eagles are trotting out behind Swift. A healthy scratch most of the year, perhaps Penny is the jolt the running game needs to get the group going again. Swift has 59 touches over the last three games, so that average of 19.7 touches a game may be too heavy of a workload going forward. He also has significant issues in pass protection, as do most of the running backs.

If the Eagles aren't going to call up Penny, a trade is necessary to upgrade there. This group has a large enough sample size that is showcasing they have to be better.

Jack Driscoll shouldn't be the RT next Sunday

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Hard to pin all this on Driscoll because he's a serviceable backup lineman, yet it's clear he's a much better guard than a tackle. Driscoll filled in for Lane Johnson (ankle) in the middle of Sunday's game and allowed seven pressures in 42 pass-blocking snaps, a pressure rate per dropback of 16.7%. Driscoll was left in one-on-one situations typically in pass protection, not exactly the formula to help him succeed.

The Eagles do have options, which is why it's fair to wonder if Driscoll is to be replaced against the Dolphins (assuming Johnson can't go). The Eagles have Le'Raven Clark on the practice squad (who started 18 games in his career) and Fred Johnson (who started eight games at a variety of positions on the offensive line, but is mostly a tackle). They also have rookie second-round pick Tyler Steen. Perhaps they get a look over Driscoll next week.

Driscoll will likely get another shot, but the Eagles have internal options. If Driscoll starts, the Eagles have to give up some help.

Eagles will bounce back and be fine

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Talking to players in the locker room after the game, there was plenty of accountability after the loss. The Eagles understand they haven't been playing up to par and let a win slip away. The players spoke after the game -- mainly the veteran leaders -- on hitting the rest button and moving forward.

The team will be fine going forward thanks to the veteran leaders in that locker room. The players have held themselves accountable for the loss. For example, this quote from A.J. Brown:

"How do you grow? This is life, man. Compared to that, life is harder than that. I'm not even like upset at the loss. I'm upset at just us not holding up to that standard like how we talk about."

"And it's OK to be a little frustrated because sometimes you need that, man. You know what I'm saying? To light a fire under everybody. But we're going to be fine. We're going to grow from it, we're going to learn from it. I'm not even upset at that loss. Stuff like that happens. That's life. But we're going to grow. We're going to get back to work."