The Eagles are reeling, coming off their third straight loss and no longer in control of their own destiny as a candidate for the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed. Now they'll also be without one of their starting offensive linemen, with Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson undergoing surgery for a thumb injury, according to NFL Media.

Dickerson briefly exited Monday's loss to the Seahawks while dealing with a broken face mask but still logged 99% of the team's offensive snaps. Fortunately for the Eagles, while Dickerson's status for Week 16's matchup with the Giants is now in question, the third-year pro will not be placed on injured reserve, per Mike Garafolo, which would've required at least a four-game absence.

This means the former Alabama standout, who's been a regular at left guard between Jordan Mailata and All-Pro center Jason Kelce, is expected to be fully available for the playoffs. The Eagles have already secured a postseason berth, but it's unclear yet whether they'll enter with home-field advantage; they currently hold the NFC's No. 5 seed but can still win the NFC East.

Philadelphia was already missing another interior starter, fellow guard Cam Jurgens, in Monday's loss. Dickerson, meanwhile, is the Eagles' second key starter to undergo late-season surgery after cornerback Darius Slay, whose recent knee operation could keep him sidelined until the playoffs.