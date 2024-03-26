ORLANDO, Fla. -- Just one day after Howie Roseman declined to talk about Haason Reddick's contract situation, Nick Sirianni didn't offer any more clarification on the Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher.

Although there was a glimmer of hope Reddick could return to the Eagles in 2024, based on the way Sirianni spoke about another pass rusher the Eagles acquired this month. When discussing whether Bryce Huff would take the workload from Reddick or Josh Sweat, Sirianni made sure Reddick was included in that conversation.

"So much time to be able to say that," Sirianni said at the NFL Annual League Meeting on Tuesday. "We have Sweat, BG [Brandon Graham], Nolan [Smith], Patrick Johnson, Bryce [Huff], Haason. We'll see how it plays out."

Reddick wants an increase in salary, from the Eagles or someone else. The Eagles gave Reddick permission to seek a trade and they restructured the contract of Sweat after signing Bryce Huff, leaving Reddick's future hanging in the balance.

Reddick has a year left on his contract with a cap number of $21.827 million. His average annual salary of $15 million is 18th amongs edge rushers in the NFL, behind Huff (who gets $17 million a year). A raise is imminent, even if Reddick is 30.

The return in a trade hasn't been worth what the Eagles would give up for a pass rusher of Reddick's caliber. Reddick has established himself as one of the best pass rushers in the league, as evidenced by the sack totals. He also is the first player in NFL history to have double-digit sacks for three different teams in three consecutive seasons, showcasing he can play for different defensive coordinators and different franchises.

In addition to having four defensive coordinators over the last four seasons, Reddick and Myles Garrett are the only two players to have double-digit sack totals in each of the last four seasons.

Whether the Eagles keep Reddick or not, they did add Huff to a pass rush that faded the second half of the year. Sirianni and the Eagles are banking on Huff to close out games -- just like Reddick has over the last two years.

"I know how good of a pass rusher he is," Sirianni said. "That's why he got paid the money he got paid. We're excited to add him to our roster knowing how much he can provide for us to get after the passer."