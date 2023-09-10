When the Eagles signed former Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny in free agency, many expected him to take over as the lead back after Miles Sanders' departure. But with D'Andre Swift later arriving via trade and holdovers Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott also onboard, Penny was a healthy scratch for Philadelphia's season opener against the Patriots.

One of the Eagles' seven inactives ahead of Week 1, Penny's deactivation paves the way for Swift to handle potential featured-back duties behind Jalen Hurts. The former Lions standout, who saw extensive time as a pass catcher in training camp and preseason, is officially listed as a co-starter with Penny, Gainwell and Scott on Philadelphia's depth chart.

It's possible the Eagles could also be preserving Penny for later in the season. The former first-round pick has been efficient when healthy, but he repeatedly battled injuries during his five-year Seahawks career, appearing in more than 10 games just once.

Gainwell and Scott both have experience in the Eagles' system, with the former serving as one of Philly's primary ball-carriers in the 2022 playoffs.