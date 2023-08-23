The Philadelphia Eagles are giving players an opportunity to get some valuable game tape. They signed Freddie Swain to a contract prior to the final preseason game with the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced Wednesday. Swain, a 2020 sixth-round pick out of Florida, has 42 catches for 576 yards and seven six touchdowns in three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins.

There is a slight connection between the Eagles and Swain, as Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson was the quarterbacks coach at Florida when Swain played for the Gators. Swain is still a longshot to make the roster, but provides veteran experience to a young group in a preseason finale.

Freddie Swain MIA • WR • #88 TAR 6 REC 4 REC YDs 74 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

With Britain Covey nursing a hamstring injury, Swain will likely have the opportunity to return punts in the preseason finale. Swain has 23 returns for 189 yards in his three NFL seasons.

The Eagles are set at receiver with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as the starters. Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus are the Nos. 3 and 4 wideouts. Covey serves as the top return man and Tyrie Cleveland was in contention to make the team as No. 6 wide receiver (assuming the Eagles kept six) before a neck injury in last week's preseason game landed him on injured reserve.

Greg Ward, Joseph Ngata, Jadon Haselwood, Deon Cain, Johnny King and Devon Allen are the other wide receivers on the roster. All are competing for spots on the practice squad if Philadelphia only keeps five wideouts.

Perhaps Swain enters that mix with a strong game in the preseason finale.