The Eagles and Seahawks have agreed to terms on a trade that will send wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for safety Ugo Amadi, according to the NFL Network. With teams slated to reduce their 90-man rosters down to 85 by Tuesday afternoon, this is an opportunity for both players to have a better shot of ultimately making the opening 53-man rosters to begin the 2022 season.

This ends Arcega-Whiteside's run with Philadelphia after the club selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. That draft class has since been praised for the wide receiver talent that it has produced, but the Stanford product has struggled to find his footing in the NFL unlike his contemporaries like Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, and his new teammate DK Metcalf.

Arcega-Whiteside's most productive season came during his rookie year, but it wasn't anything prolific. He caught 10 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown in 16 games played (five starts). Overall, his Eagles tenure comes to a close with just 16 catches for 290 yards and that score over the course of 40 games played (seven starts).

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside PHI • TE • 19 TAR 5 REC 2 REC YDs 36 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Earlier this offseason, it was reported that Philadelphia was going to change Arcega-Whiteside's position, converting him to a tight end. At the time, it was reported that he was embracing the role and adding on weight to better play the position. However, it's unclear if that switch will remain as he's set to become a Seahawk. If he sticks as a receiver, he'll now join a room in Seattle that is headlined by Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Freddie Swain, and Marquise Goodwin.

Meanwhile, Amadi is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks from the 2019 draft out of Oregon. The 25-year-old has played in 47 career games with the Seahawks and is coming off a 2021 season where he totaled 54 tackles, six pass breakups, and an interception in 17 games played. He was reportedly going to be waived by Seattle in its first wave of roster cuts, but they'll now move on from the player while seeing if they tap into Arcega-Whiteside's second-round potential.