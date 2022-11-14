An intense divisional battle between the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) and Washington Commanders (4-5) will take center stage on Monday Night Football. It's the final game of the Week 10 NFL schedule and we can expect a high-energy crowd at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are 5-3 against the spread this season, while Washington has gone 4-4-1 against the number.

Philadelphia is favored by 11 in the latest Eagles vs. Commanders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 43.5.

The model enters Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Commanders vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Commanders spread: Philadelphia -11

Eagles vs. Commanders Over-Under: 43.5 points

Eagles vs. Commanders money line: Philadelphia -550, Washington +400

PHI: Eagles are 4-0 ATS in their last four home games

WAS: Commanders are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four games overall

Why the Eagles can cover

Receiver A.J. Brown came to Philadelphia this offseason and quickly established himself in the offense. Brown is a surehanded, physical playmaker who knows how to create separation. The Ole Miss product is also a strong blocker and beast with the ball in his hands in the open field. The 2020 Pro Bowler is sixth in the NFL in receiving yards (718), tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns (six), and fifth in yards per reception (16.7).

Tight end Dallas Goedert has been a strong weapon over the middle of the field. Goedert is a polished pass-catcher who piles up chuck plays. The South Dakota State product has a wide wingspan that allows him to reel in contested catches on a consistent basis. Goedert's size (6-foot-5, 256 pounds) makes him a legit red-zone threat. He's second on the team in catches (40) and receiving yards (521) with two touchdowns.

Why the Commanders can cover

Terry McLaurin has elite top-end speed with reliable hands to pluck the ball out of the air. The Ohio State product wins plenty of contested grabs and can shift into different gears in the open field. McLaurin is 11th in the league in receiving yards (609) on 35 catches and two scores. Additionally, he's seventh with 16 yards per reception.

Receiver Curtis Samuel is another downfield threat for the Commanders. Samuel is an explosive playmaker with leaping ability. The Ohio State product can be utilized in a variety of ways. He can line up in the slot, outside, and even as a running back. Samuel has snagged a team-best 45 passes for 455 yards and three scores. He's recorded 50-plus yards in five games thus far.

The teams are projected to combine for 47 points.

So who wins Commanders vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Commanders vs. Eagles spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model on a 151-108 roll on NFL picks, and find out.