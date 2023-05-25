The New York Giants selected tight end Evan Engram in the first round (No. 23 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he stayed with the team until 2021. Last season, he joined the Jacksonville Jaguars and said the move was the best thing for his career.

Engram spent five seasons with the Giants, starting his career with 64 receptions for 722 yards and six touchdowns but never able to eclipse his rookie totals over the next four years. His time with the Giants was not going how he intended, and it was time for both sides to move on.

He then signed a one-year deal with high stakes, hoping to show the Jags that he could be a valuable member of their offense. The 28-year-old had all good things to say about his year in Jacksonville, complimenting the coaches.

"I wanted to be great where I got drafted … but that just wasn't for me," Engram said (via NFL.com). "At the end of the day, I needed Jacksonville. I needed the coaches I had there, I needed the relationships I've built with the guys there. I had the best time of my life the past season."

Evan Engram JAC • TE • #17 TAR 98 REC 73 REC YDs 766 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

He said the new team also came with new motivation, wanting to work harder than ever.

"It was the first time in my career where I didn't want to leave the building. It was a Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, I'm in the building just staying because I want to work, I want to watch more film. I'm staying with Trevor [Lawrence] after the day is over watching film with him."

In 2022, Engram had a career-high 73 receptions and 766 yards, as well as four touchdowns. His work on the field resulted in a franchise tag for the tight end this offseason. Engram and the Jaguars both want a long-term deal to happen before the July 17 deadline.