Former NFL safety Sergio Brown has been taken into custody by authorities in connection with the death of his mother, according to CNN. Brown's mother was found dead near her Chicago area home last month.

Brown had traveled to Mexico and was deported on Tuesday. CNN also reports that United States law enforcement officers took Brown into custody near San Diego after a warrant was issued for Brown's arrest in Illinois. Police in San Diego are attempting to transfer Brown back to the Chicago area to face charges of first-degree murder.

Mexican law enforcement officers have been reportedly aware of Brown's whereabouts since Sept. 19. Brown had previously been missing after Myrtle Brown, 73, was found dead near a creek behind her Illinois home in September. The Maywood Police hadn't previously stated if Brown was a person of interest or a suspect in the case.

Myrtle Brown died from injuries related to an assault and the incident was ruled a homicide, as reported by WBBM.

Police initiated a missing person report after family members were not able to locate Brown and his mother for 72 hours. A neighbor told CBS News he last saw the mother and son in person on Thursday, Sept. 14. Myrtle's body was found on Saturday, Sept. 16 less than a hundred yards from her Chicago-area home.

"It's a sad but hopeful time, and we will all get through this together. Mom always told me, 'tough times don't last' and our last conversation about tough times being temporary is my beacon of hope," Nick Brown, Sergio's brother, wrote on Instagram. "Mom, thank you for being strong, caring, diligent, fancy, funny, and for saving my art. I won't let you down.

"My brother Sergio is still missing. If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home."

Brown graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood and then played college football for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He went undrafted in 2010 before signing with the New England Patriots. Brown went on to play a total of seven NFL seasons with the Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.