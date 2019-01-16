Ex-Rams coach Mike Martz explains why NFL teams should stop looking for the next Sean McVay

If the Rams can somehow pull off an upset in New Orleans on Sunday, they'll be headed to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2001 season, which would be fitting, because this year's team has a lot in common with that 2001 team.

For one, both teams were coached by innovative offensive minds who took the league by storm. This year, it's Sean McVay. In 2001, it was Mike Martz who was leading what was one of the most unstoppable offenses in NFL history, which you probably know better as the Greatest Show on Turf.

With an offensive core that included players like Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt, the Rams went to two Super Bowls in three years. Although Martz was only the head coach for the Rams second Super Bowl trip, he was the offensive coordinator for the team when Dick Vermeil led them to a win over the Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Although Martz has been impressed with what McVay has done so far with the Rams, he wasn't been so impressed with how the hiring process went down around the league this offseason. There were eight job openings in the NFL this year and every team seemed to have the same goal: Find the next McVay at all costs.

Did you coach with McVay? You get an interview.

Are you Facebook friends with McVay's college roommate? You get an interview.

For a moment, it seemed like teams were only interviewing candidates who had ties to McVay or who might be the next McVay. According to Martz, the huge problem with this is that teams are never going to find the next McVay because there is no next McVay.

"There's just one of him. This isn't a prototype, they don't just churn these things out," Martz said Tuesday during an appearance on Reiter's Block. "He's unique, he's very special -- as is Sean Payton -- and for some reason, the league thinks that they're all out there. They're not."

Martz also pointed out that good coaches come in all forms. For proof of that, you only have to look at the four teams left in the NFL playoffs, where the 32-year-old McVay is joined by 55-year-old Sean Payton, 60-year-old Andy Reid, and Bill Belichick, who happens to be the second-oldest coach in the league at 66.

"These good coaches they came in all kinds of sizes and shapes and ages," Martz said.

If Bengals fans are expecting success because the team is expected to hire an assistant who works with McVay (Zac Taylor), they might want to slightly temper those expectations.

"The younger generation of coaches, they're not all going to be Sean McVay, you have to understand how different and special this guy really is," Martz said. "Just because someone has been with him doesn't mean he's going to be the next Sean McVay. It just doesn't work like that."

That being said, I went to college with McVay, so if any NFL team wants to interview me for a coaching job next season, I'm available.

You can see Martz's entire interview with Bill Reiter by clicking here. The former Rams coach will actually be returning to football in 2019 after an eight-year hiatus. Martz is the coach of the AAF's San Diego Fleet, a team that will play their first game in franchise history on Feb. 9.