This offseason, two wide receivers who have been vital to their respective teams' success received the franchise tag: Allen Robinson of the Chicago Bears and Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While both were looking to cash in this offseason on lucrative extensions, there's still time to do so before the July 15 deadline. However, a new report indicates this is unlikely.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that it doesn't appear Robinson or Godwin will receive extensions before next week's deadline. According to Pelissero, the Bears have not had any kind of substantive talks with Robinson in months.

"At this point, it seems unlikely a long-term deal will get done," Pelissero said.

Allen Robinson CHI • WR • 12 TAR 151 REC 102 REC YDs 1250 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Robinson, who made the Pro Bowl with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015 after a monster 1,400-yard, 14-touchdown season, is due about $18 million on the franchise tag. He has played three seasons in Chicago, and 2020 was his best with a career-high 102 catches. Despite the inconsistent quarterback play over the past few years, Robinson has found a way to establish himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL. With a big year, Robinson could guarantee himself a lucrative contract, and he's confident 2021 will be a successful campaign.

"We'll see," Robinson said last month on NFL Total Access. "I think the biggest thing like, again, like I said, just about going out there this year, having fun, making plays, trying to help this team get back into the playoffs. I think that's the main thing. That's what I've set out during the course of this offseason. Every time I get on the field, into my workouts and things like that, it's how can I get better? How can I help put this team, how can I help put this offense in a better situation than we were in last year?"

When it comes to Godwin, Pelissero says there is "nothing imminent" when it comes to an extension either. CBS Sports cap guru Joel Corry recently penned that the franchise tag may have been a blessing in disguise for Godwin considering the "soft market" for wide receivers in free agency. Godwin wasn't able to match the career numbers he put up in 2019, but he had to deal with several injuries along with the additions of tight end Rob Gronkowski and fellow wideout Antonio Brown in the receiving game. Still, Godwin was an important part of this loaded offensive attack in 2020, and is just 25 years old. He's set to make about $16 million on the tag.

Chris Godwin TB • WR • 14 TAR 84 REC 65 REC YDs 840 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

The deadline for these players to sign long-term deals is July 15 at 4 p.m. ET. After that deadline passes, those on the franchise tag cannot sign multiyear contracts until the end of the regular season. Robinson and Godwin have signed their franchise tenders, so they are expected to clock in at training camp later this month on time.