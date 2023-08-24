Ezekiel Elliott didn't hesitate when asked what excites him most about being a member of the New England Patriots. After seven largely successful years with the Cowboys, the two-time league rushing champion is hoping to get his career back on track with the Patriots, who signed him earlier this month.

"Shoot, just going out and competing for a championship," Elliott told the Patriots' website. "It feels good. I've been at home for a while, so it feels good to get back to ball, getting out there on the field and playing the game that I love."

That response wasn't too surprising, but Elliott's comments regarding his new coach, Bill Belichick, were.

"He's a great coach. He's a funny guy," Elliott said, via CLSN. "He demands excellence of this team, and he knows how to get it out of you."

The usually stoic Belichick has been known to reveal his personality from time to time. He recently shared it when he shared his admiration for Taylor Swift.

Belichick might be sharing more of his humorous side, but the 71-year-old coach is by no means getting soft. Belichick's non-nonsense approach, and his team's tough-nosed reputation, were among the things that attracted Elliott to New England. New England's commitment to the running game, Elliott said, was another reason why he wanted to sign with them.

"This is definitely a team that wants to run the ball, wants to be balanced," Elliott said. "It's been great working with Rhamondre (Stevenson). He's a back that has a similar running style as me, so I think we will be able to complement each other really well."

Ezekiel Elliott NE • RB • #21 Att 231 Yds 876 TD 12 FL 0 View Profile

Stevenson, who last year became the first Patriots running back to rush for over 1,000 yards since 2016, said similar things about Elliott, who rushed for 12 touchdowns for the Cowboys last season despite sharing a backfield with Tony Pollard.

"I wouldn't really compare us together," Stevenson said, "but I feel like our game's going to complement each other very well."

Belichick was hesitant to offer specifics on Elliott's role with the team shortly after the Patriots signed him. Elliott's preparation, Belichick said, would determine when and how much Elliott will practice. Well, if practice is any indication of Elliott's preparation, he was on the field and in the end zone during his second day with the Patriots, which happened to be a joint practice with the Packers.

"I was at home, but I was definitely working my tail off," Elliott said. "I did one day of conditioning after I signed, and they put me right in there," Elliott said when asked if he's currently in football shape. "I feel good. I feel like I'm ready to play. I've been here what, a week to eight days, so I'm still getting in that playbook trying to know it the way I should, but I'm getting there."

While it's still early, all signs appear to indicate that Elliott is off to a good start with his new team.

"When you look at my play style and the culture of this team, I think it's a good match," Elliott said. "I'm a good fit."