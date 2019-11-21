Falcons vs. Buccaneers: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Atlanta (home) vs. Tampa Bay (away)

Current Records: Atlanta 3-7; Tampa Bay 3-7

What to Know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to shore up a defense that is allowing points per contest. Tampa Bay and the Atlanta Falcons will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta will be strutting in after a win while Tampa Bay will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The matchup between the Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints last week was not a total blowout, but with the Buccaneers falling 34-17, it was darn close. One thing working slightly against Tampa Bay was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Ronald Jones, who rushed for 13 yards on four carries.

Meanwhile, Atlanta made easy work of the Carolina Panthers and carried off a 29-3 victory. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (20) and coasted on those for the victory.

Atlanta's defense was a presence, and it made life painful for the QB and got past Carolina's offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 19 yards. Leading the way was DE Adrian Clayborn and his two sacks.

The Buccaneers are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors in their past six games, so buyers beware.

The Buccaneers have some work to do to even out the 1-5 series between these two since September of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

Odds

The Falcons are a 4.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Atlanta have won five out of their last eight games against Tampa Bay.