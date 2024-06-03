The Houston Texans added a major weapon for second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud this offseason, when wide receiver Stefon Diggs was acquired from the Buffalo Bills. The two have put in work this spring to become a QB-WR duo that should spark fear in defenses around the NFL.

Stroud earned Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2023 after an impressive season where he helped lead the Texans to a 10-7 record and their first AFC South title since 2019. Diggs was a leader in multiple categories throughout his four years with the Bills.

Both players clearly have the talent to help ignite an offense, whether they can jell as a duo is the remaining question. Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik says the two are already finding that chemistry.

He has already noticed some similarities between the 22-year-old and the 30-year-old. That drive to win, no matter what it takes, and the competitive edge is some thing Slowik says the two stars have.

"He is a lot like our quarterback in that he will do absolutely anything necessary to win the game, whether he doesn't have the ball, he has the ball in his hands, at all times he is in between the white lines and doing everything he can to win," Slowik said (via KPRC).

The OC continued, complimenting what he has seen from the Texans' newest pass-catcher.

"He is a good route-runner," Slowik said. "He has all the receiver traits you can ask for, but what jumps out to me and what fits with us and what we are always engaged with is how competitive guys are, how tough they are, and the style play they have."

Slowik says Diggs "has been great to work with" and is "so competitive" at practice.

The next steps for Diggs will be picking up on the new lingo.

"His big thing right now, kind of like we already talked about with some other guys is verbiage, just picking up verbiage," Slowik said. "It is a little bit different than when he was in Buffalo, but there is nothing that he hasn't seen or done before.