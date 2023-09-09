The Atlanta Falcons host the Carolina Panthers in a NFL Week 1 rivalry game on Sunday. The Falcons are looking to make some noise in the NFC South under third year head coach Arthur Smith after posting a 7-10 record in 2022. Atlanta will feature a potentially explosive offense, led by quarterback Desmond Ridder, running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London, and tight end Kyle Pitts. The Panthers are set to embark on a new era under first year head coach Frank Reich. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young will be making his professional debut after being picked first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Falcons lead the all time series 35-21.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Panthers vs. Falcons odds, and the over/under for total points scored is set at 39.5. Before making any Falcons vs. Panthers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Falcons vs. Panthers spread: Falcons -3.5

Falcons vs. Panthers over/under: 39.5 points

Why the Falcons can cover

The Falcons are loaded with talented young playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. Atlanta has used its last three first-round draft picks on offensive skill players, and all three are expected to make a significant impact in 2023. Tight end Kyle Pitts is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses; wide receiver Drake London had emerged as one of the top young talents at his position by the end of his rookie season; and rookie Bijan Robinson was widely considered to be one of the top running back prospects to enter the NFL in the last decade.

The Falcons are turning to second year pro Desmond Ridder at quarterback to open the 2023 season. Ridder flashed glimpses of being a dynamic player in four starts as a rookie, completing 63.5% of his passes for 708 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Why the Panthers can cover

The Panthers are very much in rebuilding mode, but they do have a proven head coach in Frank Reich and plenty of talented young players at key positions. Reich led the Indianapolis Colts to two playoff appearances in five seasons, and is considered by many around the league to be one of the top offensive minds in the business.

All eyes will be on rookie quarterback Bryce Young, who will be making his first career professional start. The Panthers gave up a lot to move up in the draft to select the former Alabama standout, and his performance will likely dictate how the season goes for Carolina.

