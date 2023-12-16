The Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons are set to square off in a Week 15 NFC South rivalry matchup on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Carolina is 1-12 overall and 1-4 at home, while Atlanta is 6-7 overall and 2-4 on the road. The Falcons are in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC South, and are coming off a 29-25 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers are looking to snap a six-game losing streak after falling to the New Orleans Saints 28-6 in Week 14.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Atlanta is favored by 3 points in the latest Panthers vs. Falcons odds, and the over/under is 33 points. Before making any Panthers vs. Falcons picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Falcons vs. Panthers and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for the game:

Panthers vs. Falcons spread: Falcons -3

Panthers vs. Falcons over/under: 33 points

Panthers vs. Falcons money line: Falcons -158, Panthers +132

Panthers vs. Falcons picks:

Panthers vs. Falcons live stream: fubo (try for free)

What you need to know about the Panthers

Carolina dropped its sixth straight game last time out, falling 28-6 to the New Orleans Saints. Six points is the lowest offensive total for the Panthers all season.

Even though they lost, the Panthers were strong on the ground and finished the game with 204 rushing yards. That's the most rushing yards they've managed all season. Quarterback Bryce Young has struggled in his first professional season. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft enters Week 15 completing 58.5% of his passes for 2,192 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.

What you need to know about the Falcons

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Atlanta last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 29-25 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite 144 more yards than Tampa Bay, Atlanta couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

Despite their loss, the Falcons saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Desmond Ridder, who threw for 347 yards and a touchdown, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground, was perhaps the best of all. Those 347 passing yards set a new season-high mark for Ridder. The team also got an outstanding performance from wide receiver Drake London, who picked up 172 receiving yards on 10 catches.

How to make Panthers vs. Falcons picks

The model has simulated Panthers vs. Falcons 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total.

So who wins Panthers vs. Falcons in NFL Week 15?