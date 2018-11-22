Falcons vs. Saints odds, line: Top NFL Thanksgiving Day picks and predictions from model on 12-0 roll

The record-setting Saints look for more history when they host the division-rival Falcons in the last of three Thanksgiving Day NFL games. It's an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. New Orleans just became the fourth team in NFL history to score at least 45 points in three straight games, as the Saints destroyed the Eagles 48-7 last week. Atlanta won't be intimidated, though, after taking the Saints to overtime in their Week 3 meeting, losing 43-37. Bookmakers list New Orleans as a 12.5-point favorite. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 60.5 in the latest Falcons vs. Saints odds. Before you make any Falcons vs. Saints picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Projection Model has to say.

The model has dialed in on Falcons vs. Saints. The model is leaning over.

The model has factored in that the Saints are not only humming on offense, but also cracking down defensively. New Orleans has held six of its 10 opponents to 20 points or fewer. The offensive line has allowed nine sacks all season, letting quarterback Drew Brees find stars like wide receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara with ease. In the past two games, Brees led the Saints to 99 points while completing 80 percent of his throws for seven touchdowns without an interception.

But just because the Saints have been money doesn't mean they'll cover a double-digit spread against a desperate division rival that typically plays them close.

The Falcons are averaging 26.3 points and will be highly confident Thursday after they scored 37 in the Week 3 matchup. Quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 374 yards and a season-high five touchdowns in that game. Wide receiver Julio Jones has posted five straight 100-yard games overall and found the end zone three straight weeks.

Atlanta isn't giving up on its goal of becoming the first team to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium. The Falcons know they most likely have to win out, so you can expect a herculean effort with their season on the line.

