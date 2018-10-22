Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 8: Best players to add from top-rated expert

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy Football waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. And before you determine which players you should target on the Fantasy Football waiver wire entering Week 8, you'll want to see what Fantasy analyst Pat Fitzmaurice has to say. A former Pro Football Weekly editor and writer for over a decade, Fitzmaurice finished second in FantasyPros' 2017 rankings accuracy contest and received a 2017 Fantasy Sports Writers Association nomination for best football series.

Now he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents heading into Week 8. One we'll give away: Jaguars wide receiver Donte Moncrief.

"Moncrief's low ownership rate suggests that many of the Fantasy owners who've had him in the past now consider him toxic," Fitzmaurice told SportsLine. "Granted, the Jacksonville passing game isn't luring many investors these days, but Moncrief has racked up at least 76 receiving yards in three of his past four games. He was targeted 10 times against the Texans in Week 7 and had seven grabs for 76 yards."

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 8: Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith.

"Ted Ginn Jr. went on injured reserve this past week, clearing the path to targets for the rookie third-rounder," Fitzmaurice said. "Smith followed up his Week 5 coming-out party with three catches for 44 yards Sunday against the Ravens. Those aren't inspiring numbers, but what's notable is that Smith was targeted on 20 percent of Drew Brees' 30 pass attempts, and Cameron Meredith didn't draw a single target. I actually feel better about Smith now than I did after his 3-111-2 performance two games ago."

Fitzmaurice is also recommending a quarterback who gets a highly favorable matchup this week. Anyone who adds this player could hit it big.

So which players should you target on the waiver wire before Week 8? And which free-agent quarterback could lead your team to Fantasy glory? Visit SportsLine now to see the best available free agents entering Week 8, all from an award-winning analyst who was ranked among the most accurate in the entire country.