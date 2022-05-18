Tarik Cohen has sustained a big setback in his recovery. The former All-Pro running back/returner tore his Achilles during a recent workout, according to multiple outlets.

The Bears, who drafted Cohen in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, released him with an injury designation in March. Cohen was hoping to return to the field this season after missing the entire 2021 campaign with knee injuries.

"I want to be the player that I was before I got hurt," Cohen said on a Rally House Q&A back in February. "I won't let myself come back before I'm ready and before I feel like I can put the same performances on that I was putting on before I got hurt."

Cohen amassed nearly 1,600 all-purpose yards during his rookie season. He blossomed into an All-Pro performer in 2018, catching 71 passes for 725 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 444 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the NFL in punt return yardage while helping the Bears capture the NFC North division crown. Cohen followed that up with a career-high 79-catch season in 2019.

Cohen's knee injuries limited him to just three games in 2020. Those injuries kept him sidelined throughout the '21 season. He was hoping to make a comeback in 2022 prior to Tuesday's news.